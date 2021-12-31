San Mateo County has a new second-in-command after Peggy Jensen, former deputy county manager, was named assistant county manager on Thursday, Dec. 30, according to a press release from the County Manager’s Office.
“Peggy has always been an outstanding asset to the county and residents have benefitted from her thoughtful leadership both before and after the pandemic. She is a dedicated public servant with a wealth of experience, and I couldn’t be happier to have her in this new role where she will continue her COVID recovery efforts and expand our work to end homelessness,” County Manager Mike Callagy said in the press release.
The Board of Supervisors will take up Jensen’s nomination on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Callagy is expected to name Jensen’s replacement in the future.
Jensen’s nomination to the role comes after an extensive requirement process in which she exhibited strong leadership expedition, collaboration, innovative thinking and communication skills, according to the release.
“I am honored that County Manager Mike Callagy has nominated me to be assistant county manager. If appointed, I look forward to taking on new responsibilities and welcome the opportunity to continue working with county colleagues and community partners to end homelessness, increase affordable housing and build a better future for all county residents,” Jensen said in the press release.
During her 33 years as a county employee Jensen worked as a budget analyst and led the Family Support division of the District Attorney’s Office before becoming the director of the Department of Child Support Service in 2000.
After seven years in that role, Jensen joined the County Manager’s Office as a deputy county manager and most recently led the County Recovery Initiative spurred by the pandemic. The longtime San Mateo County resident holds a bachelor’s degree in government and a masters in environmental planning.
“From the very beginning of the pandemic, Peggy brought together countywide leaders, partners and residents to guide us all toward a stronger and more resilient community,” Board President David Canepa said in the press release. “Under her watch, the Recovery Initiative aided in economic, food, shelter and childcare assistance. The Board is incredibly pleased with her nomination.”
