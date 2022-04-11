A pair of mountain lions seem to have grown fond of a San Mateo neighborhood and police are warning residents to remain alert.
The lions have made at least three appearances on Kingridge Drive, a residential neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, according to police.
People should be aware of their surroundings, watch out for pets and children, avoid feeding deer and refrain from approaching the big cats if spotted in any area, police said.
Police posted video of the mountain lions Monday on Twitter, at https://twitter.com/SanMateoPD/status/1513604074448457729.
