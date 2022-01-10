The city of Pacifica has released draft versions of its general plan update, Sharp Park specific plan, and environmental impact reports connected to both.
The city said in a statement “the comprehensive planning documents will shape the future of development in Pacifica through policies which express and regulate transportation, utilities, land use, recreation, public safety, and more.”
The city said the environmental reports are being released simultaneously so the public can be informed of potential environmental impacts while reviewing the policy documents.
Once adopted, the general plan update will replace the city’s current general plan, written in 1980. The update will represent updated community goals, law changes relating to planning and development; and update policies related to public safety, such as fire hazards.
The city encourages the public to review the documents, at http://www.planpacifica.org/project-docs. Questions regarding the plans can be directed to deputy planning director Christian Murdock, at (650) 738-7341 or cmurdock@pacifica.gov.
