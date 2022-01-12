Police arrested a San Francisco man involved in a residential burglary case on Monday, the Pacifica Police Department announced on Tuesday.
At 5:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress on the 200 block of Golden Bay Drive. The resident said he came home to find a man in his living room. The resident restrained the suspect before calling the police.
Police said the suspect, 42-year-old Yehong Huang, was taken into custody without incident.
Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
