The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District will be closing several preserves in San Mateo County on Saturdays and Sundays at the direction of the San Mateo County public health officer in a continued effort to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, district officials said.
The closures will be effective beginning Saturday and will impact the following preserves: Coral Creek Preserve, El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve, La Honda Creek Preserve, Los Trancos Preserve, Puglas Ridge Preserve, Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve, Ravenswood Preserve, Russian Ridge Preserve, Skyline Ridge Preserve, Teague Hill Preserve, Thornewood Preserve.
The Lone Ridge Preserve and the Windy Hill Preserve will remain completely closed until further notice, officials said.
District staff will continue to monitor the use of the preserves and will follow county health directives in deciding when to change preserve operations.
