With hopes of helping unclog highways and streets along the Peninsula while meeting the interests of big local businesses, officials are floating the idea of enhancing Oyster Point ferry service.
A liaison committee comprised of representatives from the South San Francisco City Council and San Mateo County Harbor District dedicated to addressing operations at Oyster Point discussed the proposal at a meeting Thursday, Dec. 12.
While the idea is still in its formative stages, officials framed the deliberation as an opportunity to build some momentum for an initiative which could lead to further economic development and clear traffic congestion.
“We know we want to at least continue promoting and encouraging this alternative form of transportation,” said Virginia Chang Kiraly, president of the Harbor District’s Board of Commissioners.
South San Francisco Councilwoman Karyl Matsumoto said the discussion came in the wake of local biotech companies expressing a desire to see enhanced ferry and water taxi service.
“We’ve been hearing from Genentech and other biotech companies that this would be a welcome addition to getting from South San Francisco across the Bay and to San Francisco,” she said.
The initial discussion focused on the opportunity to increase private water transportation services operated out of Oyster Point by Genentech and other companies located east of Highway 101. But Matsumoto said officials from Water Emergency Transportation Authority, or WETA, also expressed interest in boosting public service out of the area as well.
“What we are seeing in the entire Bay Area is a need for alternative means of transportation,” said Kiraly. “So this is one of the ways to maximize that.”
The Harbor District is responsible for operations at Oyster Point, but the land is owned by South San Francisco. A joint powers authority was formed between the two agencies to manage the docks, infrastructure and surrounding amenities and the liaison committee addresses shared interests between the organizations.
Because the ferry proposal is still in its early phases, officials are uncertain the degree of improvements and repairs which may be required to accommodate increased water transportation service.
But officials are optimistic it will build momentum over the coming year. For her part, Matsumoto said the increased service would align well with plans to make Oyster Point a regional amenity.
“It is going to be a recreational destination for San Mateo County,” said Matsumoto.
A catalyst for improvement in the area is a sweeping commercial project underway along Oyster Point, which aims to build 2.5 million square feet of research and development as well as office space at the waterfront. Genentech is also planning a large expansion to its corporate headquarters nearby too.
As part of the development, improvements will be made to nearby trails, a beach will be built, limited public access will be granted to the biotech campus and other infrastructure fixes are planned.
Matsumoto lauded the initiative as a means of improving the public space in an area which has been traditionally starved of such resources.
“It’s a public facility and we want to make it useful, especially to north county, which is an underserved community,” she said.
Kiraly shared a similar perspective, touting the chance to make Oyster Point a resource for the community.
“We know there is a tremendous opportunity for Oyster Point to be a destination,” she said.
Furthermore, Kiraly said she appreciated the two agencies working collaboratively to improve the quality of life for residents while also bolstering the local economy.
“Anything we can do within our [joint powers authority] to encourage this time of economic development and make South City the place it wants to become, that is something the Harbor District wants to do,” she said.
Following the discussion, she said her confidence in the initiative was bolstered and she is hopeful it will continue to take shape over the coming year.
“The main thing is that we’re both very committed to make sure ferry service is available as an alternative means of transportation,” she said.
