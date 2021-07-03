Beginning July 7, Off the Grid fans can find food trucks weekly on Wednesdays in Foster City featuring, but not limited to, Capelo’s BBQ, Grillzilla The Dudes and Rice Bucket.
Off the Grid will be right on the lagoon at Leo J. Ryan Park.
Visit offthegrid.com for more information on Off the Grid’s new markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.