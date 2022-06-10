A man accused of yelling racial slurs and threatening a Mexican American man with a knife in a San Mateo Safeway parking lot has had all charges dropped due to insufficient evidence and the victim’s report contradicted by video evidence, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The man, Randy Shatswell, 51, of Oakdale, has been released from custody after a parking lot surveillance video showed clear inconsistencies in the victim’s statements, the DA’s Office said. Shatswell had been accused of pulling up his car next to the victim’s truck in a San Mateo Safeway parking lot and screaming at the man, according to prosecutors.
Shatswell then was accused of holding a knife to the victim’s stomach before the man pushed him away, with Shatswell eventually driving off. The alleged incident occurred May 25.
Charles Smith IV, the lawyer representing Shatswell, questioned why San Mateo police did not send the DA’s Office the contradicting video earlier than the June 7 date the DA’s Office received it. The DA’s Office said it received the video June 7 and then proceeded to set up a June 8 court date to dismiss charges.
Smith said the police department first got hold of the video May 27. The San Mateo Police Department spokesperson said on Thursday afternoon there was no comment until they had all the case information. Smith credited the DA’s Office for setting up a court date soon after getting the video and having the charges dropped.
“I felt really bad for my client. I think anybody would feel bad being in jail unlawfully for two weeks,” Smith said.
