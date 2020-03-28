Yacir Alexander Guzman, 18, who prosecutors say rode his bike March 9 up to a 13-year-old girl walking home Monday from school in Redwood City, reached for her buttocks and returned to cup his hand on her breast over her sweater, has pleaded not guilty to lewd acts with a child.
A May 12 preliminary hearing was set after Guzman’s plea Thursday.
A defense motion for Guzman to be released on his own recognizance or for bail to be reduced will be heard April 3.
Guzman, a resident of unincorporated Redwood City, remains in custody on $150,000 bail.
