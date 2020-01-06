A $3 million contract to add a mile of bike lanes and reduce traffic lanes on North San Mateo Drive as part of a road diet project goes before the San Mateo City Council Monday.
An additional traffic signal, enhanced striping and extending curbs further into the street to make pedestrians more visible are also part of the “sustainable street” proposal.
“We’ve been trying to protect pedestrians as much as possible,” Mayor Joe Goethals said Friday.
Brad Underwood, Public Works director for the city, said efforts for the project started five years ago.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.
North San Mateo Drive is slated to be a major route for bicyclists through San Mateo and into Burlingame, Underwood said. North San Mateo Drive is identified in the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan as needing safety improvements, a city staff report said.
The project is planned for North San Mateo Drive from Peninsula Avenue to Baldwin Avenue.
Business owners along the route have given the project mixed reviews — including concerns in 2018 that introducing more bicyclists might increase accidents.
Underwood said the city thinks the work will make the route safer since bicyclists now have no dedicated path.
Other matters before the council include a five-year contract with the Industrial Employers Distributors Association in Alameda County for labor negotiations and consulting. The contract will not exceed $415,756. San Mateo uses a consultant as its chief negotiator in labor contract negotiations, a city staff report said.
A study session precedes the regular council meeting. An update on efforts to minimize train horn noise impacts is among matters for the session. Residents frequently complain about the noise also the Caltrain rail corridor, a staff report said.
The city asked in 2009 that rail operators reduce train horn volumes when passing through San Mateo
Caltrain relocated their horns beneath their trains to reduce the range of sound, but Union Pacific stated they could not make the same modification because their trains may be used in other regions with different sound requirements, a city staff report said.
The Public Works Department retained a consultant in 2013 to perform a train horn noise assessment that concluded sounding of horns generally complies with federal regulations, the report adds.
Performance evaluations of the city manager and city attorney will be discussed at a closed session Tuesday held in conference room B. City Manager Drew Corbett is paid $265,000 yearly. City Attorney Shawn Mason’s salary is $234,652.
The council meets 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, in the chambers at 330 W. 20th Ave. The 5:30 p.m. study session in conference room C precedes the regular council meeting.
