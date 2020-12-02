A San Jose woman who led Belmont police on a wild car chase through residential areas of Belmont has pleaded no contest to felony evading of an officer and a misdemeanor while driving, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Cindy Stanley, 55, was sentenced to one year in county jail but received credit for time served while her case was ongoing. She was released Tuesday on three years probation with the stipulation she must complete a drunk driving program and can’t drink. The DA’s office dismissed the other charges in her case as part of the plea deal. Stanley faced other charges after allegedly spitting in officers’ faces, making threats to officers and urinating on a correctional officer’s pants. Her case was originally set for a jury trial Dec. 14.
Belmont officers arrested Stanley earlier this year in January after finding her car stopped in traffic on Ralston Avenue at a red light. Stanley was unconscious but regained consciousness after officers tapped on her window. She saw the officers and then sped away.
Stanley sped at 60 mph in 30-mph zones, went through stop signs, drove into oncoming traffic lanes and collided with a concrete sidewalk before police stopped her on Kedith Street in Belmont. When officers finally stopped her, she had a strong odor of alcohol and could not stand without help. She also had prescription drug bottles in her car, the DA’s office said.
