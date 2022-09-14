The Honorable Elizabeth K. Lee was named as presiding judge and the Honorable Stephanie G. Garratt will be the assistant presiding judge, it was decided by the judges of the San Mateo County Superior Court Sept. 9.
Presiding Judge-Elect Lee was appointed to the bench in July of 2005. In addition to being the assistant presiding judge for the past two years, Lee is assigned as a trial judge, and also supervises the commissioners and pro tem judges.
