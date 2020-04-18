The proposed developers of a new five-story mixed-unit structure, praised by the San Carlos Planning Commission when first proposed at a meeting in January, will be heard again Monday, April 20, during a remote meeting.
The development, planned for 626 Walnut St., includes 35 residential condominiums and two commercial units. Of the units, four would be below-market rate, three would be low-income units and the fourth would be a moderate-income unit. After concerns expressed by the commission in January, the applicant of the project adjusted the proposal so each below-market rate housing unit shall be designated one parking space at no additional cost to the purchaser.
Standing at more than five stories, the structure would be the tallest downtown standing at 72 feet to the stair tower. For comparison, Wheeler Plaza is just under 60 feet at the top of the tower elements and the San Carlos Avenue SamTrans building stands at nearly 50 feet.
The commission will also see a proposal requesting design review for the construction of a multi-level single family residence on a 23,426 square-foot lot on Winding Way. The applicant of the project is also requesting waivers for the height of the residence, downhill building face, and front setback due to the residence being built on a steep slope.
The project is part of a Master Development Plan agreed upon in September of 2018 after San Carlos annexed a 3.41-acre site. The MDP includes the construction of four “downhill” style residential units to be front facing homes, up and away from the creek. An additional residence home would be built “uphill” style according to the staff report, also up and away from the creek.
Both requests are being made after San Mateo County released an order stating only essential projects are currently permitted, such as those pertaining to public safety or fulfilling low income housing needs.
A third measure requesting a creek exception was continued to an uncertain date.
The Planning Commission will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-9128 or (301) 715-8592, Meeting ID: 238 262 027.
