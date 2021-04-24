The new Hillsdale Caltrain Station will open with modern amenities to the public Monday, April 26, four blocks north of its previous location, between 28th and 31st avenues.
Caltrain will also adjust both its weekday and weekend schedules to add service for the Hillsdale Station. It will see service every half hour on weekdays and every hour on weeknights and weekends, while the Belmont Station will receive hourly service on both weekdays and weekends.
“It’s a hopeful sign of renewal that our new Hillsdale Station is complete and ready for riders,” San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez said in a press release. “Our residents will benefit from this project for generations to come, especially now with easier access to our beautiful new Hillsdale Shopping Center, our world-class tech headquarters, and our popular local restaurants — all while reducing traffic congestion and train horn noise in our neighborhoods.”
The new station, rebuilt as part of the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project, has an elevated center-boarding platform as well as on-demand bicycle eLockers and traditional bike racks, two parking lots and six connecting SamTrans routes.
The grade separation project is eliminating the at-grade crossing at 25th Avenue, while building new separated crossings at 28th and 31st avenues, which aims to improve public safety and eliminate traffic bottlenecks on surrounding streets.
Once the Hillsdale Station reopens, the Hillsdale/Belmont shuttle will be discontinued due to duplication of services, and paid parking at the Belmont Station will resume. Free SamTrans connections for Caltrain riders during the temporary Hillsdale Station closure will no longer be available. Shuttles that serve the Belmont Station during the temporary Hillsdale Station closure will continue until 25th Avenue is reopened in the late summer, according to Caltrain.
The project’s current cost total is $205.9 million, with $97.8 million from Measure A, $94 million from state and county organizations and funding, and $14.1 from San Mateo, Caltrain said. San Mateo is the sponsoring partner, while Caltrain has handled the project’s construction and financial overview. The project, which is around 85% finished, had overrun construction costs of $25.9 million. The city of San Mateo recently had to pay an extra $2.1 million to finish the project, while the remaining $23.8 million coming from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, which approved the funding at its Jan. 7 meeting.
Work on the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project began in 2017 and is expected to finish this fall.
Riders can access the new station at 28th Avenue and the pedestrian underpass while 25th and 31st avenues are under construction.
Visit caltrain.com/hillsdaleopening for more information.
