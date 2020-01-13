BART will spend almost $800 million for a modern train control system its leaders say will enable more trains to run on tighter schedules, and allow for more (and more frequent) service through the Transbay Tube.
On Thursday, BART’s board of directors approved a $798 million contract with Hitachi Rail STS USA, Inc. to design and build the train control system. The new system, to be installed over the next 11 years, will replace the current system installed in 1972.
BART currently relies on a “fixed-block” train control system, which relies on widely spaced signal blocks to denote a train present on a given section of track. The new communications-based train control system can more precisely detect a train’s location, which improves reliability and allows for shortened distances between trains. That will allow for more trains on the system at a given moment, thus more frequent service.
“This will be a pivotal project in BART’s history,” BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a statement. “Modernizing our train control system will help us to support future ridership in the busiest sections of our system.”
Funding for the new train control system is coming from a variety of local, state and federal sources, including $400 million from Measure RR, approved by voters in Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties in 2016 to provide $3.5 billion in bond funding to rebuild BART’s infrastructure.
Major funding is also anticipated to come from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant Program.
The new train control system is one of four major components of
BART’s Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Project, expected to boost BART’s
overall capacity by 45 percent, according to Carl Holmes, BART’s assistant
general manager for planning, development ands construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.