Nearly 300 firearms were collected at a gun buyback event in San Carlos Saturday.
The anonymous gun buyback event was hosted by the County of San Mateo, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland, Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist and the Citizens for San Mateo Gun Buyback organization.
Hundreds of people surrendered weapons, no questions asked, and received $50 cash for nonfunctioning firearms, $100 cash for handguns, shotguns, or rifles, and $200 cash for assault weapons and “ghost guns.”
A total of 288 firearms were collected. This total included three non-functioning firearms, six assault weapons and 18 “ghost” guns, which are untraceable.
“The purpose of the gun buyback program is to make the County of San Mateo safer for those who live and work here,” Bolanos said. “Many households in the county have unwanted, unused, and unsecured guns. The purpose of the gun buyback is to get rid of guns, no questions asked.
We are providing a place for people to come and dispose of them and get some money in return.
We feel this will improve public safety in our county.”
Sponsors for Saturday’s gun buyback included the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, the
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the Redwood City Police Department, the Belmont Police Department and the Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback.
Additional gun buyback events are planned for 2023.
