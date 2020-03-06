A San Jose man with a history of working with young children as a music teacher in San Jose, Belmont and San Carlos was arrested for possession of child pornography by the San Jose Police Department Wednesday.
San Jose police received a cyber tip Matthew Joseph Goulart, 29, was in possession of child porn. He was arrested and detectives served a search warrant at his San Jose home as part of the investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Frank Montoya of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1382. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).
