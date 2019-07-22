A man who died in a crash in Woodside Friday afternoon has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Tyler Ross Carlberg, 27, of Santa Clara.
Carlberg was riding a motorcycle on Highway 84 when he struck a tow truck around 4:50 p.m. about a half-mile west of Portola Road, according to San Mateo County sheriff’s Detective Rosemary Blankswade.
According to Carlberg’s Facebook page, he studied electrical engineering at San Jose State University.
