One motorcyclist was killed and two others seriously injured Sunday morning when two motorcycles struck a disabled car in the slow lane on the high-rise portion of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A BMW car was stopped, disabled, in the slow lane of westbound State Route 92 on the high-rise section of the bridge off Foster City shortly before 10 a.m. when a group of motorcyclists came upon the BMW, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. While most of the motorcycles changed lanes and went around the disabled vehicle, two struck the car from the rear. The rider of one motorcycle was thrown off into San Francisco Bay, Montiel said; the body was later recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard, Montiel said.

The motorcyclist who died was identified as 34-year-old Kyle Davis of Sacramento, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said Sunday night.

The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were taken to Stanford Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The driver and passenger of the BMW had previously left their vehicle, walking west on the bridge, the CHP said.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision, Montiel said. Witnesses are asked to contact CHP Officer David Tran at (650) 369-6261.

