Redwood City has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the county at $16.20 per hour after opting to incrementally raise the rate every year since 2018 but the Bay Area’s cost of living demands greater pay and councilmembers shared support for increasing its rate again.

After conducting limited outreach mostly with those in the business community, staff found that businesses are paying employees an entry rate of $19 an hour, about $1.50 more than the 2023 minimum wage rate would be if the city kept up with the Consumer Price Index.

