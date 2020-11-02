Natural gas will be banned in most new construction projects throughout Millbrae, according to officials who approved establishing the new regulations with hopes of reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The Millbrae City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, Oct. 27, to require most new apartment buildings and commercial developments to be primarily powered by electricity. Low-rise residential developments and single-family homes would be allowed gas stoves and fireplaces. The decisions follows a growing trend of similar actions taken by neighboring cities across the Peninsula.
Councilmembers also made a notable exception for restaurants though, by allowing commercial kitchens and other large food service providers to continue relying on gas power and not requesting an exemption from the electric mandate, as was recommended in the proposed new ordinance.
Councilman Wayne Lee favored establishing the reach codes, but did not support a recommendation forcing restaurants, churches and other entities with potentially large groups to apply for an exemption from the natural gas ban.
“Making them go through another hurdle, I don’t think it is needed,” said Lee, who claimed the exemption would only layer on additional levels of unnecessary bureaucracy to an already challenging business permitting process.
Such a perspective resonated with a couple of community members who also opposed requiring food establishments to apply for the exemptions, including restaurateur and Millbrae City Council candidate You You Xue.
“At high-paced, fast-paced restaurants where high heat, intensive cooking is required — gas is the only way to go,” said Xue, who favored doing away with the exemption as a way of cutting red tape at City Hall.
Alternatively, many residents and community organizations favored establishing the exemption mandate while claiming that electric cooking technology has improved significantly. They added preserving the exemption mandate would strengthen the city’s policy, and cut more greenhouse gas emissions.
Mayor Reuben Holober also questioned whether exemption application would be a hardship for restaurants. But realizing he was in the minority among his colleagues, he ultimately consented to doing away with the exemption application mandate.
Under the decision, new apartment buildings four stories or higher must be entirely powered by electricity and solar panels half the size of the roof must be installed. For low-rise residential projects or single-family homes, all-electric construction is required except for stoves and fireplaces, but prewiring for electricity is required in new construction. New commercial construction must be entirely electric as well, with the exception of buildings for life science companies, restaurants or food providers and public agencies.
Berkeley became the first city in the country to ban natural gas in new construction in July. There are close to 35 local cities which have explored of approved reach codes of various kinds, including San Mateo, Redwood City, Burlingame and unincorporated segments of San Mateo County. Because local officials can propose ordinances more stringent than the state’s Energy and Green Building codes, the policies are dubbed “reach codes.”
For her part, Councilwoman Anne Oliva framed the decision as a commitment to progress in Millbrae.
“This is a step in the right direction,” she said.
Lee agreed, saying the decision is a testament to the city’s vision to create a healthier environment.
“This is just another example of our leadership,” he said.
In other business, City Manager Tom Williams announced officials would not pursue funding to build a soccer field at Mills Estate Park.
Officials had discussed seeking state grant revenue to build the sports field, alarming residents in the neighborhood who claimed such an amenity would ruin their quality of life. Williams said officials ran out of time to apply for the soccer field grant, but are still considering applying for state financing to improve the park.
