Those looking for family-friendly holiday concerts to celebrate the Christmas season have two options this weekend, with Masterworks Chorale offering its Carols, Colors & Christmas for kids Dec. 10 and its Carols and Lullabies concert Dec. 11.

The Dec. 10 family program will give small kids a chance to do singalongs and listen to holiday stories for around 40 minutes. The concert was started several years ago as a way to give kids access to music and education and to get children interested in the company’s music, which traditionally is more popular with older people. Masterworks Chorale Executive Director Erin Renfroe said tickets for the Saturday concert at 2 p.m. are “pay what you can” to offer as much accessibility as possible for the public.

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

