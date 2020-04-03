Chief Elections Officer Mark Church Wednesday certified the March 3 elections, which had 228,291 ballots, or a turnout of 54.77%.
Of that number, 195,994, or 85.85%, were vote by mail.
A $385 million bond measure in the San Mateo Union High School District passed with a 57.45% of the vote. Measure L, which was short of the 55% passage rate needed on election night, moved slowly into passage territory as later ballots were counted.
Measure O, a Burlingame Elementary School District effort to raise $97 million in bonds for classroom improvements, passed with 60.17% of the vote. It also needed 55% to pass.
Measure N, a San Carlos Elementary School District effort to raise a parcel tax from $246 to $334 per parcel for the next eight years, received 72.22% of the vote while needing two-thirds to pass.
Foster City Councilman Herb Perez was officially recalled with 77.28% of the vote in favor and Jon Froomin was voted in to replace him with 58.31% of the vote.
The California Secretary of State’s Office extended the canvass period 21 days to April 24 though the current tally shows Democrat Josh Becker in the lead with 23.8% of the vote and Republican Alex Glew in second with 17.3%. Right behind Glew is former Democratic assemblywoman Sally Lieber with 17.1% of the vote. The top two will face off in the general election in November.
