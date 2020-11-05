A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for stabbing his former roommate in the back with a long thin metal file on the 1500 block of Regent Road in Redwood City.
At about 4:14 p.m., Redwood City police were dispatched to the location on the report of a stabbing. They found the victim in the rear parking lot of an apartment complex with the file in his back. He said he was there working on his vehicle when his former roommate Geiman AlvaradoLima stabbed him for no apparent reason, according to police.
The victim was taken to Stanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police located the suspect on the 500 block of Redwood Avenue and arrested, according to police.
