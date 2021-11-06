A 76-year-old man found guilty of sexually assaulting and strangling to death a 21-year-old woman in 1974 was sentenced to seven years to life in prison Friday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
John Arthur Getreu was arrested in 2019 in connection with the cold case murder of 21-year-old Janet Ann Taylor on Sand Hill Road in March 1974.
The murder for Taylor was reopened in 2017. Law enforcement officials solved the case and connected Getreu through advanced DNA testing and a collaborative effort with Santa Clara County sheriff’s detectives and investigators. DNA samples taken from Taylor’s pants were matched to a DNA sample of Getreu’s. Getreu had already been in custody in Santa Clara County, where he was arrested and charged last year with sexually assaulting and strangling 21-year-old Leslie Perlov in 1973, according to prosecutors.
