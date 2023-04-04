A man arrested for stabbing someone in San Carlos has received three years probation and 100 days in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Samuel Kankel was accused of stabbing a man six times in the chest, back and hands on April 7, 2022, in the 700 block of Elm Street following an argument. A jury convicted him of felony assault with a deadly weapon in January. He faced up to seven years in state prison.
