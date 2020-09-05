A man was sentenced to six months in county jail and three years probation for a drunk driving collision on Highway 101 last year that left a police officer seriously injured, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Monee Shaidail Jimmerson, a 23-year-old San Leandro resident, will also have to pay nearly $30,000 restitution to the city of San Mateo as part of the sentence.
On May 23, 2019, just after midnight Jimmerson was driving approximately 90 mph south on Highway 101 near Ralston Avenue in Belmont when he crashed into a vehicle that had been pulled over by a police officer onto the shoulder of the highway.
That vehicle then collided with the police car and caused the officer to suffer injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations to the face requiring sutures as well as serious back pain, according to prosecutors. The driver of the vehicle stopped by the police officer was also injured.
Jimmerson failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of .14, prosecutors said. He was released from custody five days after being arrested on supervised own recognizance.
