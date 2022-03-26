A 20-year-old man pleaded no contest this week to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Daly City last year that left one person injured, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Lennard Holoman entered the plea Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Jan. 8, 2021, when he shot about 15 rounds into a vehicle that a man and his girlfriend were in after shopping at a store, prosecutors said.
Only one of the bullets hit the man, striking him in the thumb, and the girlfriend was not hit. One of the bullets went into the rear of a nearby minivan but did not hit anyone inside.
