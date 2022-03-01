A Norteño gang member accused of shooting and killing a rival gang member in San Mateo has pleaded no contest to manslaughter and will receive 15 years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Nathan Eric Rodriguez, 32, is accused of the March 27, 2020, shooting and killing of a Sureño gang member and wounding another on Rogell Avenue, the DA’s Office said.
The incident was allegedly over the March 26 vandalization of Rodriguez’s car by a group of people. After viewing the surveillance video, Rodriguez allegedly told the apartment manager that he knew who did it, the DA’s Office said. The shooting occurred two blocks from Rodriguez’s residence. The DA’s Office said the second wounded man survived, while another woman was shot at but not hit. An extensive police investigation led to Rodriguez’s arrest on charges of murder and the arrest of his wife for allegedly covering up the shooting, the DA’s Office said.
As part of the plea bargain, Rodriguez pleaded to manslaughter instead of murder charges and admitted to using the firearm and being the killer. The DA’s Office agreed to the plea bargain because of concern about the defense’s argument for a self-defense claim.
“We believed the plea bargain was necessary,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Rodriguez’s next court date is April 28 for sentencing.
