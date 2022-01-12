A man accused of allegedly entering a San Carlos house and raping a woman took a plea deal of felony false imprisonment and one count of dissuading a witness from testifying, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors said that Shahram “Rick” Mokhtari received one year in county jail, three years supervised probation, and must not have contact with the victim for three years. He is accused of entering the house Sept. 25, 2020, at about 1 a.m. The DA’s Office said it decided to reduce the changes to nonsexual assault based on the evidence available to it. Prosecutors said the offer of no state prison was from the court, which the DA’s Office did not object to.
