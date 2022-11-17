A man fatally shot by police in Redwood City Tuesday afternoon was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos.
Gutierrez was shot by Redwood City officers on the 1500 block of El Camino Real at about 3:20 p.m. after it appeared he was about to shoot a woman and children. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The incident began when dispatch received a cellphone call. No one was speaking but the dispatcher could hear what sounded like a child screaming in the background and the phone disconnected. A callback went to voicemail. The cell tower indicated the call was in the area of the 1500 block of El Camino Real and officers were dispatched, according to police.
Officers found a domestic violence incident involving a man and woman and three children. The man armed himself with a handgun and tried to use the children as a shield. Officers began negotiating but saw he was attempting to shoot the woman and/or the children. He was shot down and the gun taken away, then officers rendered CPR until medical personnel arrived. The woman was injured but not from the shooting and was taken to the hospital. The children were not harmed, according to police.
All the involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. The investigation of an officer involved shooting within San Mateo County is the responsibility of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, who has assumed full responsibility of the investigation.
