A 30-year-old San Francisco man is facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into a Foster City apartment and attempting to steal several sets of keys from the Sand Cove Apartments complex Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Bret McDonald pleaded not guilty to two counts of residential burglary and one count of carrying a dagger when he appeared in court Wednesday, hours after he was arrested outside an apartment he allegedly ransacked and robbed. The county’s private defender program was appointed to his case, and a Sept. 16 preliminary hearing date was set Wednesday, according to prosecutors.
At around 6:20 p.m. Sept. 3, McDonald allegedly kicked down the door to a second-floor apartment at the Sand Cove Apartments on Shell Boulevard, filling several bags with the resident’s property, according to prosecutors.
When the man living in the apartment arrived back at his home with his 14-year-old daughter, they allegedly saw McDonald, who had left a bag of bowling balls hanging from the door frame so they would fall when someone moved the door. The victim and his daughter allegedly ran from the apartment and called police, who responded and allegedly found McDonald at the top of the apartment stairwell eating a brownie, wearing the alleged victim’s clothes and jewelry and holding a bag of the man’s possessions, according to prosecutors.
A 12-inch knife from the man’s apartment was allegedly concealed in McDonald’s waistband and he was also found with several keys to other vacant apartments in the building, which had allegedly been taken from an unlocked maintenance shed on the property. Several bags filled with the alleged victim’s possessions were found in the apartment, according to prosecutors.
McDonald remains in custody on $50,000 bail, according to prosecutors.
