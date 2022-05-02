A male motorcyclist died on Sunday morning after colliding with a tree and being thrown from his bike, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.
The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Route 84 in Redwood City “a couple of miles” from State Route 35 on a 2015 Ducati motorcycle when he lost control of the bike, veered off the road and struck a tree. The rider was ejected from the bike and the motorcycle caught fire, CHP said.
The decedent, an unknown Asian male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There currently one-way traffic control in effect as of 1:12 p.m.
County to kick off mental heath month with events
The San Mateo Board of Supervisors will be kicking off Mental Health Month by making a proclamation honoring the designation on Tuesday, as cities prepare to hold educational and community events highlighting mental health throughout May.
The Supes have approved an initial $200,000 to fund mental health first aid training for residents, Supervisor David J. Canepa announced on Sunday.
“We’ve seen a heavy uptick in depression, particularly in our youth, during this pandemic, and no one is immune to it — not even me,” said Canepa.
The training project will prepare residents to intervene early and assist adults and youth experiencing mental health challenges or crises, Canepa said.
“When 40 percent of high school students say they feel hopeless, we must do all we can to restore that hope and this is just the start,” he said.
The county has several other events and educational trainings throughout the month of May, including an open house at the Felton Institute to discuss psychosis and bipolar issues, a Mind Your Health Festival at the Cunha Middle School in Half Moon Bay, and a screening of the film “Angst” in San Carlos.
For a full list of the month’s events, go to smcmentalhealthmonth.org
