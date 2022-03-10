court logo 2

A Redwood City man accused of stabbing his brother and uncle during an argument in Redwood City has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Selvin Lemus Suriano, 28, of Redwood City, is charged with two felonies of assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged stabbing on Stanford Avenue at 11 p.m. March 6.

Lemus Suriano allegedly got into an argument with his brother and said he wanted to kill him, the DA’s Office said.

He then attacked him with two knives, causing a cut on his brother’s head, the DA’s Office said. The noise brought out the pair’s uncle, who tried to break up the fight. Lemus Suriano then allegedly cut his uncle, and Lemus Suriano ran off, the DA’s Office said.

The incident was caught on security video, and the Sheriff’s Office found him with blood and cuts on his hand, the DA’s Office said.

He has pleaded not guilty, with his next court date of March 21. His bail is $100,000, according to prosecutors.

