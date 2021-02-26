A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday for stabbing a 39-year-old man in the right arm Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Old County Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:29 p.m. Feb. 23, deputies responded to the location and found the man lying in the parking lot bleeding severely. Deputies performed trauma aid on the victim, who was in and out of consciousness. Through subsequent investigation, detectives located Saul Yolcastro, of Redwood City, in the same general area and arrested him without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
