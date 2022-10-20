Two people at the Shoreview Laundromat in San Mateo were beaten up by a robber earlier this week, with one man suffering severe brain injuries, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Mosese Halakauta Taunaholo Jr., 19, of Alameda, is accused of entering the Laundromat Oct. 16 with a rifle and ordering two men outside. When the two resisted, Taunaholo allegedly punched and kicked the men until they lost consciousness, the DA’s Office said.
