A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday night for grabbing a teenage girl outside a coffee shop on Broadway in Redwood City, according to police.
At about 6:47 p.m., police responded to the “Teaspoon Coffeebar” at 2361 Broadway on the report of an adult grabbing a juvenile. The man, identified as Brandon Yamagata, allegedly approached the girl, grabbed her by the left arm with both hands and tried to pull her away. A bystander intervened and told him to leave her alone. He then followed her into the coffee shop and again took ahold of her arm, and also placed his arm around the small of her back and tried to pull her again. The bystander again intervened and told him to leave, which he did, according to police.
Yamagata was detained by officers a short distance away and was positively identified as the suspect by the victim. Yamagata was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility for attempted kidnapping, annoying/molesting minor, and on a parole warrant.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
