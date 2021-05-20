A Sacramento man who jumped into a pond in the Schooner Bay condominium complex Tuesday night to avoid arrest and who later threatened to stab and shoot officers was finally coaxed out after about 90 minutes, according to police.
At about 9:05 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center and the driver sped off as they attempted to make an arrest. The man, identified as Michael Robillard, drove around various parking lots in the shopping center before deciding to head into Foster City where he allegedly crashed the car into a tree and fled on foot into the complex’s waist-deep pond. While there, he threatened suicide as well, according to police.
He had an outstanding felony warrant for multiple robberies in Alameda County as well as a parolee at large warrant for first degree robbery. Crisis negotiators and crisis intervention trained officers negotiated with the suspect, which led the successful outcome, according to police.
