A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend during an argument at a family baby shower in Menlo Park that led to her going to the hospital has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Fernando Pedrazamunguia, 34, of Pleasanton, allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend during the July 3 shower about their relationship and stabbed her four times with a 4-inch blade after she slapped him in the face, the DA’s Office said. Three people immediately tackled him to the ground and restrained him until police arrived. As he was being led away by police, he allegedly lunged at the woman and screamed obscenities at her.

The man reportedly told police he believed his girlfriend was being unfaithful, and he took the knife out to calm her down, the DA’s Office said. The woman went to Stanford Hospital and will survive.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription