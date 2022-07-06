A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend during an argument at a family baby shower in Menlo Park that led to her going to the hospital has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Fernando Pedrazamunguia, 34, of Pleasanton, allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend during the July 3 shower about their relationship and stabbed her four times with a 4-inch blade after she slapped him in the face, the DA’s Office said. Three people immediately tackled him to the ground and restrained him until police arrived. As he was being led away by police, he allegedly lunged at the woman and screamed obscenities at her.
The man reportedly told police he believed his girlfriend was being unfaithful, and he took the knife out to calm her down, the DA’s Office said. The woman went to Stanford Hospital and will survive.
