A Redwood City transient was arrested Wednesday for three separate unprovoked attacks in July, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Tristan Francis Mackreth, 39, is in jail on $30,000 bail and has a history of mental illness and assaulting strangers, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

On July 11 at 8:30 a.m. Mackreth allegedly walked up to a car stopped at a red light at Middle Field and Maple streets and yelled “f— you Mexican,” grabbed a piece of wood and struck the victim’s car, causing $2,000 in damages.

On July 19, Mackreth allegedly ran up to a jogger at El Camino Real and Brittan Avenue in San Carlos, yelled at him and punched him in the face for no reason, Wagstaffe said.

On July 27, Mackreth allegedly punched another stranger for no reason at El Camino Real and Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City, causing the victim to suffer a large laceration over his right eye and breaking his glasses, Wagstaffe said.

