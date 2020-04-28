A 28-year-old Modesto man is in custody on suspicion of robbing and killing a man south of Half Moon Bay in 2018, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Omar Villagomez Meza was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Menlo Park resident Luis Alberto Diaz-Lopez, whose body was found in a dirt parking lot near Tunitas Creek Beach off of Highway 1 shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2018, sheriff’s officials said.
Diaz-Lopez had multiple gunshot wounds and had been robbed of his belongings. An abandoned vehicle, 13 shell casings and latex gloves were discovered at the site, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, adding Diaz-Lopez was a known Norteño gang member. Evidence and witness interviews eventually led investigators to identify Meza as the suspect. He has been booked into county jail and was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Meza was arrested immediately after being released from a federal prison in Oklahoma, where he was serving a sentence for possession of an illegal firearm, Wagstaffe said.
Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Currie at (650) 363-4051 or gcurrie@smcgov.org, or to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
