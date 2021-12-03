A kitten rescued from Highway 101 last month is now up for adoption by the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA.
The lost kitty was spotted on Nov. 13 on Highway 101 in San Mateo, according to a PHS/SPCA spokeswoman, who said shelter staff swooped up the feline using a sturdy net.
The 6-week-old female kitten suffered from a bit of road rash, but otherwise appeared healthy and alert. She was named “Courtney” in honor of one of her rescuers.
Based on the kitten’s condition, veterinarians suspect that it might have stowed away in a car engine compartment and then fallen out.
Since no one has claimed Courtney, the kitten can be adopted at PHS/SPCA’s Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame. Courtney is now spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is $120.
“Courtney is a charming and friendly kitten and would make the perfect addition to someone looking to add a feline to their home,” shelter spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said.
