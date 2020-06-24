The Jockey Club, San Mateo County’s only simulcast horse-racing venue, is pleased to announce its reopening to the public on Friday, June 26, to host a modified satellite wagering schedule of three days per week, Friday-Sunday.

Occupancy will be limited to 125 patrons, giving everyone enough space to promote safety. This capacity will be allowed in first-come, first-serve. The Jockey Club will strictly adhere to and enforce current San Mateo County health and safety guidelines and will require face coverings for all of our teams and customers; patron temperature checks at the entry door; posted health information; focused cleanings on frequently touched surfaces, display spaces and high traffic areas; social distancing of 6 feet or more; hand sanitizer available for patrons and teams; gloves to be worn by our teams; and Plexiglas shields installed at counters.

