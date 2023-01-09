Law enforcement officials are investigating a death of a person who shortly died after being booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.
Deputies said the person experienced a medical emergency on Saturday at 3:17 p.m. while they were in the intake and booking area of the jail.
