The San Mateo County Human Trafficking Program on Tuesday night will host a program called “Fighting Human Trafficking in San Mateo County” to coincide with National Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month.
Opening remarks by Sheriff Carlos Bolanos will be followed by a program about human trafficking in the area and how to help fight it, and a question-and-answer session after that.
Resource tables will be staffed by the Bay Area Anti-Trafficking Coalition; the District Attorney’s Victim Services Division; FBI San Francisco Citizens Academy Alumni Association; Freedom House, a Burlingame facility providing a safe home and long-term aftercare for human trafficking victims; Rape Trauma Services of Burlingame; San Mateo County Special Operations (SOS); the StarVista nonprofit; and Worldsong Aid.
The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the San Mateo City Council Chambers, 330 W. 20th Ave.
The program is free, but registration is required. People can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fighting-humantrafficking-in-san-mateo-county-tickets-86868681565.
