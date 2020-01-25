A March 3 preliminary hearing is set Joel Olazabalgudino, 26, a former correctional officer with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, who faces charges including lewd act on a minor child under the age of 14.
Attorney Paula Canny, who is representing San Mateo resident Olazabalgudino, said he passed a lie detector test.
“My client is innocent,” Canny said Friday.
Reports provided by San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe to the media about this case and others rely on summaries, the defense attorney said.
“Notes are hearsay upon hearsay,” Canny said. “They send these tantalizing tidbits.”
According to prosecutors, Olazabalgudino molested the victim between 2012 and 2015. In 2017, he sent her sexual SnapChat messages. A pretext call to Olazabalgudino provoked admissions, prosecutors said.
Canny disputed both the nature of SnapChat messages and that the pretext call provoked any admissions.
