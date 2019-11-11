Government Watch

City government
• On Tuesday, the Belmont City Council will discuss funding options for the city’s new community center, estimated to cost $57.8 million. During the meeting, the council will also decide whether to partner with Godbe Research to handle outreach for that project and others in the city.
Former councilman Doug Kim will be honored during the meeting and his replacement, former Planning Commission chair Tom McCune, will be sworn in. The council will also receive a report on the status of child care in the city and in San Mateo County.
The council meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at City Hall, 1 Twin Pines Lane.
