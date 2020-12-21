Government Watch

City government
• Rico Medina started his new term as mayor of San Bruno, following his victory over Lisa Mason in the fall election. Councilmembers also completed their annual rotation, naming Marty Medina as vice mayor. New trustee Tom Hamilton was sworn into office and Mason, former vice mayor, rotated back to serving as a councilmember.
Education
• The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees completed its annual reorganization, naming Elizabeth Kendall as president and Florence Wong as vice president. New trustees Deepak Sarpangal and Lisa Mudd also started their first terms on the board. Former president Kay Coskey and Trustee Davina Drabkin did not seek re-election.
• Andrew Mason was named president of the San Bruno Park Elementary School District Board of Trustees, following the board’s annual reorganization. New trustee Andriana Shea, who was sworn in following her victory in the fall election, was named vice president. Former president Henry Sanchez rotated back to serving as a trustee at large.
• The Millbrae Elementary School District Board of Trustees named Don Revelo board president, following the school district’s annual reorganization. Frank Barbaro was named vice president and former president Maggie Musa rotated back to serving as a trustee at large.
• Neil Layton is the new president of the San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees, according to the board’s annual reorganization, which also placed Eirene Chen as board vice president. Former president Carol Elliott rotated back to serving as a trustee at large.
• The Redwood City Elementary School District Board of Trustees named Alisa Green MacAvoy as president in the board’s annual reorganization. Maria Diaz-Slocum was named vice president and new trustee Mike Wells was sworn into office. Former president Dennis McBride did not seek re-election.
• Amy Koo will serve as president of the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board of Trustees, following the board’s annual reorganization. Sam Leinbach, who was sworn into office alongside fellow new trustee Jim Howard, was named vice president. Former president Suvarna Bhopale rotated back to serving as a trustee at large.
