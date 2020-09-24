Government Watch

State government
• Assembly Bill 992, a bill that modernizes the Brown Act as it relates to social media has been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Authored by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, AB 992 simply clarifies that members of a local elected body may engage on social media platforms provided they do not do so in a way that violates the Brown Act.
In other words, a majority of members cannot use social media to discuss business of a specific nature among themselves or business that is within the subject matter jurisdiction of that respective legislative body. The bill does not encourage or allow local officials to deliberate without notice on social media, but instead provides structure and clarity to interactions that are most likely already happening online, according to Mullin’s office.
