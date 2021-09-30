A package that was warm to the touch, smoking and appearing to be turning a box black at the West Manor Drive post office in Pacifica caused a bomb squad response Saturday but it turned out to be freshly baked bread, according to police.

At about 5:05 p.m., personnel from the Pacifica Police Department and the North County Fire Authority were called to the post office on the report of a suspicious package. The bomb squad was called, the building was evacuated, the adjacent streets were closed to traffic and nearby residents were advised to shelter in place and avoid the area, according to police.

The bomb squad arrived at about 5:45 p.m. and determined at about 6:20 p.m. that the package did not have any harmful material. Everything reopened five minutes later, according to police.

